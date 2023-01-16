Revealed: The Holiday Destinations that are the Most Popular Amongst Irish Tourists for 2023

As we enter a new year most of us are figuring out what we want to do and achieve in the year 2023, including travel goals and bucket list destinations.

With one of the most powerful passports in the world, Irish tourists can visit over 100 countries without a Visa, but which of these countries are people most eager to visit?

Insurance experts Chill, have discovered which destinations are the most popular amongst Irish tourists and the countries on the rise for 2023.

The 15 most popular holiday destinations for Irish tourists

Rank Search Term Monthly Search Volume 1 Spain flights 2,400 2= Greece flights 1,900 2= Italy flights 1,900 2= Malta flights 1,900 2= Portugal flights 1,900 6= Iceland flights 1,600 6= Thailand flights 1,600 6= Turkey flights 1,600 9 Croatia flights 1,300 10= Cyprus flights 880 10= France flights 880 10= Morocco flights 880 10= Poland flights 880 10= Singapore flights 880 15= Germany flights 720 15= Mauritius flights 720

Sunny Spain takes the top spot

With an average of 2,400 searches per month, Spain is the most in-demand travel destination for Irish travellers. With a relatively short flight time, great weather, and beautiful beaches, it’s no surprise that Irish tourists have Spain at the top of their travel list.

Europe reigns supreme

European countries dominate the top spots for the locations with the highest search volume in Ireland. From their close proximity to the lack of Visa requirements thanks to the Irish passport, enjoying the culture and scenery Europe offers is a no-brainer!

Farther afield in the future?

The countries with the most significant search increase in Ireland are all across the world, from Asian destinations like Thailand and Singapore to African countries such as Mauritius and Senegal.

The destination with the highest search increase is Europe’s Czech Republic with a yearly increase of 600% in Ireland.

This increase could be due to the lifting of covid restrictions, resulting in a higher year-on-year search increase for countries further away.