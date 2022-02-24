Reunions with Oceania Cruises at the Shelbourne Hotel

ITTN was delighted to be hosted by Oceania Cruises in the plush surrounds of The Shelbourne Hotel overlooking St. Stephen’s Green.

Louise Craddock (Director of Sales – UK & Ireland) and David Sanderson (Sales Manager North England, Scotland & Ireland) welcomed members of the Irish travel trade to an evening of fine dining in the heart of Dublin.

The elegant, intimate event was set against a backdrop of portraits of those that signed the Constitution of this country which, incidentally, occurred in this very room. On display was one of only three remaining copies of the Irish Constitution.

Congratulations to Jackie Spain for winning the champagne on guessing the new ship Vista’s capacity of 1,200 – Oceania will welcome Vista to the fleet in 2023 with a further Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.

As with all six Oceania ships, the capacity is no more than 1,250 guests and they have a ratio of 2 staff to every 3 customers. It is world-leading in terms of culinary and destination-focused cruise itineraries. The smaller sized ships can venture to more boutique ports and their itineraries, which span the globe, feature overnight visits and extended evening port stays.

Oceania’s “OLife Choice” package offers guests free airfare (T&Cs apply) plus a choice of beverage package, free shore excursions or shipboard credit (range depending on duration of cruise). In addition, amenities include free speciality restaurants, free room service 24-hours a day, free shuttles from port to city centre, free internet and much more. Both Louise and David stepped into their new roles at the end of 2021. As Oceania Cruises is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, David Sanderson hasn’t departed too far from his previous role in NCL. Louise Craddock, who was promoted to Sales Director last November, has been with Oceania for nearly 10 years. As the trade is well aware, it is a small industry and this pair shared that they had worked alongside one another “many moons ago” and are delighted to be colleagues once again.