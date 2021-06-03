News

Returning Airline Passengers are Behaving Worse than Ever. One Proposed Solution? Ban Alcohol

After a marked increase in disruptive – and sometimes dangerous – behaviour by passengers, some US airlines are changing their plans to start selling alcohol in the cabin again.

Read the story here.

 

