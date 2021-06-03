Returning Airline Passengers are Behaving Worse than Ever. One Proposed Solution? Ban Alcohol

After a marked increase in disruptive – and sometimes dangerous – behaviour by passengers, some US airlines are changing their plans to start selling alcohol in the cabin again.
Read the story here.
After a marked increase in disruptive – and sometimes dangerous – behaviour by passengers, some US airlines are changing their plans to start selling alcohol in the cabin again.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS