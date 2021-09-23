News

Return to America: Watch Visit USA Webinar

With the fantastic announcement that the US are lifting the international visitor ban, this is the time to get prepared to sell the United States again. Earlier this year ITTN teamed up with Visit USA for a trade webinar ‘Return to America’.

The announcement was made by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients earlier this week.It is understood that travellers will need to show proof of full vaccination prior to boarding U.S.-bound planes from early November. A COVID-19 test will also continue to be required within three days of departure and proof of negative results must be shown.

Please note that this is in addition to all normal entry requirements such as ESTA or visas.

Visit USA Committee Ireland Chairperson, Jenny Rafter said: “With deep cultural, business and family connections, Ireland is traditionally one of the top countries for visitation to the USA and we look forward to getting normal travel moving again in November”.

To get you prepared for selling and returning to America, we wanted to share the Travel Trade webinar.

WEBINAR PARTICIPANTS

Northeast & Midwest USA
  • Capital Region USA
  • Discover New England
  • Hotel Beacon NYC
  • Pure Michigan

WEST COAST & ROCKY MOUNTAINS USA 

  • Utah
  • Great American West
  • Visit California
  • Visit Colorado

SOUTHERN & CENTRAL USA 

  • Explore Georgia
  • Travel Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Deep South USA

FLORIDA 

  • Visit Central Florida & Daytona
  • Universal Orlando Resort
  • The Beaches of Fort Meyers & Sanibel
  • Greater Miami CVB
  • Visit Tampa

AIRLINES, CRUISE & CAR HIRE 

  • British Airways
  • Aer Lingus
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Hertz

You can watch each one individually or all six in one go.

 

