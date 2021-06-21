News

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN
Visit USA has teamed up with ITTN to launch a ‘Return to America’ travel trade webinar. This is a great opportunity to update your knowledge of US product and prepare for the return of transatlantic travel.

All of the major DMOs and suppliers that specialise in the United States will be taking part, so this is your opportunity to ask the experts any question you think is relevant.

Send us your questions and register now by emailing [email protected] to be in with a chance to win one of three €200 One4All vouchers 🙌

Webinar Participants

Northeast & Midwest USA
  • Capital Region USA
  • Discover New England
  • Hotel Beacon NYC
  • Pure Michigan

West Coast & Rocky Mountains USA 

  • Utah
  • Great American West
  • Visit California
  • Visit Colorado

Southern & Central USA 

  • Explore Georgia
  • Travel Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Deep South USA

Florida 

  • Visit Central Florida & Daytona
  • Universal Orlando Resort
  • The Beaches of Fort Meyers & Sanibel
  • Greater Miami CVB
  • Visit Tampa

Airlines, Cruise & Car Hire 

  • British Airways
  • Aer Lingus
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Hertz
