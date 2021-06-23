News

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN – What do You Want to Know?

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN – What do You Want to Know?
Visit USA has teamed up with ITTN to launch a ‘Return to America’ travel trade webinar. This is a great opportunity to update your knowledge of US product and prepare for the return of transatlantic travel.

All of the major DMOs and suppliers that specialise in the United States will be taking part, so this is your opportunity to ask the experts any question you think is relevant.

Send us your questions and register now by emailing [email protected] to be in with a chance to win one of three €200 One4All vouchers 🙌

Webinar Participants

Northeast & Midwest USA
  • Capital Region USA
  • Discover New England
  • Hotel Beacon NYC
  • Pure Michigan

West Coast & Rocky Mountains USA 

  • Utah
  • Great American West
  • Visit California
  • Visit Colorado

Southern & Central USA 

  • Explore Georgia
  • Travel Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Deep South USA

Florida 

  • Visit Central Florida & Daytona
  • Universal Orlando Resort
  • The Beaches of Fort Meyers & Sanibel
  • Greater Miami CVB
  • Visit Tampa

Airlines, Cruise & Car Hire 

  • British Airways
  • Aer Lingus
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Hertz
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Finnair Expands Juneyao Air Partnership

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Register Now for AVIAREPS UK & Ireland’s Virtual Travel Fair

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Travelport Introduces New APIs with Next-Generation Retailing and Exchange Capabilities

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Covid-19 Cost Aer Lingus €1bn in lost Profits and Cash Burn, Says Chief Executive

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

US Added to EU Safe List

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

ANITA Joins in Travel Day of Action

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

What Makes Dublin Airport’s Twitter Account Tick?

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Criticises Government’s Delayed Rollout of Vaccination Certs

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN

Allie SheehanJune 22, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn