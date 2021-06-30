‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN

Visit USA has teamed up with ITTN to launch a ‘Return to America’ travel trade webinar. This is a great opportunity to update your knowledge of US product and prepare for the return of transatlantic travel.
All of the major DMOs and suppliers that specialise in the United States will be taking part, so this is your opportunity to find out what’s going.
The webinars will be available on 5 July.
Register now by emailing [email protected]; and if you do join in, you could be in with a chance to win one of three €200 One4All vouchers 🙌
WEBINAR PARTICIPANTS
Northeast & Midwest USA
- Capital Region USA
- Discover New England
- Hotel Beacon NYC
- Pure Michigan
WEST COAST & ROCKY MOUNTAINS USA
- Utah
- Great American West
- Visit California
- Visit Colorado
SOUTHERN & CENTRAL USA
- Explore Georgia
- Travel Oklahoma
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Deep South USA
FLORIDA
- Visit Central Florida & Daytona
- Universal Orlando Resort
- The Beaches of Fort Meyers & Sanibel
- Greater Miami CVB
- Visit Tampa
AIRLINES, CRUISE & CAR HIRE
- British Airways
- Aer Lingus
- Delta Air Lines
- Hertz
