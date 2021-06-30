News

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN
Visit USA has teamed up with ITTN to launch a ‘Return to America’ travel trade webinar. This is a great opportunity to update your knowledge of US product and prepare for the return of transatlantic travel.

All of the major DMOs and suppliers that specialise in the United States will be taking part, so this is your opportunity to find out what’s going.

The webinars will be available on 5 July.

Register now by emailing [email protected]; and if you do join in, you could be in with a chance to win one of three €200 One4All vouchers 🙌

WEBINAR PARTICIPANTS

Northeast & Midwest USA
  • Capital Region USA
  • Discover New England
  • Hotel Beacon NYC
  • Pure Michigan

WEST COAST & ROCKY MOUNTAINS USA 

  • Utah
  • Great American West
  • Visit California
  • Visit Colorado

SOUTHERN & CENTRAL USA 

  • Explore Georgia
  • Travel Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Deep South USA

FLORIDA 

  • Visit Central Florida & Daytona
  • Universal Orlando Resort
  • The Beaches of Fort Meyers & Sanibel
  • Greater Miami CVB
  • Visit Tampa

AIRLINES, CRUISE & CAR HIRE 

  • British Airways
  • Aer Lingus
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Hertz
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Etihad Airways Extends ‘Verified to Fly’ to Whole Network

Fionn DavenportJune 30, 2021
Read More

Uniworld’s Newest Super Ship São Gabriel is Christened

Fionn DavenportJune 30, 2021
Read More

Spanish Tourism Board in Ireland Launches Biggest Ever Competition

Fionn DavenportJune 30, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Air Shuttle Bonuses Cause Political Row

Fionn DavenportJune 30, 2021
Read More

Photographer of the Year 2021: This is the LAST DAY to Enter & Be in with a Chance to Win the Big Prize

Fionn DavenportJune 30, 2021
Read More

Radisson to Add Seven New Hotels in Italy

Fionn DavenportJune 30, 2021
Read More

Airlines Unfairly Left Passengers Out of Pocket, Says ECA

Fionn DavenportJune 30, 2021
Read More

Quinta do Lago Launches New Training Packages for Pro Athletes

Fionn DavenportJune 30, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: Jeanette Coughlan, Travel Counsellors

Allie SheehanJune 29, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn