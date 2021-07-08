News

Responsible Travel Launches Dedicated Collection For Travel Agents

Responsible Travel has launched a dedicated collection of a thousand holidays spanning over 80 countries to the global travel trade.

Available via the Responsible Travel website, with on-the-phone assistance from the company’s travel advisers, agents around the world can now access a collection of global holidays, all individually screened for their commitment to responsible tourism.

20 years in business

Tim Williamson, Director of Customer Services, said:“This year we celebrate our 20th anniversary – a fitting time to launch our travel agent collection. For 20 years we’ve been pioneers in responsible tourism, offering inspiring holidays that are better for customers; and for the planet and local communities too.

“Now we’re excited to be able to offer a large and unique, dedicated collection of holidays to travel agents. We know that more and more agents are asked about planet-friendly travel options and this collection has a vast range of community-focussed, nature-friendly holidays to choose from.”

“We look forward to working with agents and together, making a difference to the future of travel and tourism. ”

Responsible Travel is working with 75 of its partners to bring the collection to market, and offers 10% commission on bookings for agents.

An ethical adventure

Trips particularly suit active travellers wanting to support communities and preserve nature – think cycling safaris in Kenya or walking holidays in the Highlands. Sub categories within the holiday collection include: active; adventure; accommodation only; cruises; cultural; cycling; volunteering; walking; wellness; wildlife and winter holidays.

More information on the travel agent collection can be found here.

