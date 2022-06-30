Resort Marketing (Casa De Campo Resort and Villas) Introduce ‘A New Standard in Luxury’

Resort Marketing International, one of the world’s leading hotel sales, marketing and reservations companies, has had a big year. They mark 20 years in business this July and have moved to beautiful new offices in Essex.

In addition to this, RMI has introduced a new Premier Club at Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic. Claiming to set a new standard of excellence and luxury for their most discerning guests, Resort Marketing describe the spaces as being infused with Caribbean warmth, exclusivity, personalised service, and privacy.

The Premier Club will be have a place for guests to gather in their own private bar and lounge area, and enjoy premier beverages, exotic drinks, and a unique selection of complimentary canapes & appetisers.

The bedroom options are state of the art and over-sized luxuriously appointed rooms with three class options: The Premier Junior Suite, which has views that over look the garden and golf course, the Premier Suite one and two bedroom and the presidential suite, covering a massive 2,168 sq. feet. All rooms feature a host of luxurious touches such as Egyptian cotton lines, butler service, large smart televisions, full-size premium wet bar, rain showers and tubs!

These new standards in luxury are now bookable through a host of tour operators & Ireland’s leading independent bedbank.com.