Reservations Open Today for Icon of the Seas

By Emer Roche
Following the highly anticipated reveal of Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon of the Seas’, travellers can mark their calendars for an iconic Caribbean adventure and choose from Icon’s lineup of 28 types of accommodations.

The cruise holiday industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation welcomes all types of families and adventurers to set sail with more room, choices and ocean views.

There are 14 new categories that range from standard rooms to suites, including more options for families – like Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies and Surfside Family Suites – awe-inspiring views in Panoramic Oceanviews, Sunset Suites and more, and spacious layouts across the board.

Icon will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.

Adventurers can book their vacation on Icon on Royal Caribbean’s website.

