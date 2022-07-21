SEARCH
HomeNewsReport Finds Travellers are Willing to Pay More for Inclusivity
News

Report Finds Travellers are Willing to Pay More for Inclusivity

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

As the travel industry continues to rebuild, there is an opportunity to reimagine a world where everyone is welcomed equally and differences are celebrated, in which travel accommodations, transportation options, and experiences include travellers of all types.

Expedia Group Media Solutions, the global travel advertising platform connecting marketers with millions of travellers across the Expedia Group brands, today released new research on consumer attitudes around inclusive travel.

Findings from the Inclusive Travel Insights Report revealed that 7 in 10 consumers are willing to pay more when making a travel choice that is more inclusive to all types of travellers.

Other findings include:

  • 92% of consumers think it’s important for travel providers to meet the accessibility needs of all travellers.
  • Only 54% of consumers said they have seen options that are accessible to all abilities, and just 52% have seen options that are inclusive of all types of travellers.
  • 78% have made a travel choice based on representation in travel advertising, promotions or ads they felt represented them through messaging or visuals.
  • Nearly two-thirds of consumers would choose a travel option that supports local cultures and communities, even if it was more expensive.

You can download the full report HERE.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleRyanair Not Planning on Flying to Slovenia, Despite Reports

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie