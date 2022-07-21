Report Finds Travellers are Willing to Pay More for Inclusivity

As the travel industry continues to rebuild, there is an opportunity to reimagine a world where everyone is welcomed equally and differences are celebrated, in which travel accommodations, transportation options, and experiences include travellers of all types.

Expedia Group Media Solutions, the global travel advertising platform connecting marketers with millions of travellers across the Expedia Group brands, today released new research on consumer attitudes around inclusive travel.

Findings from the Inclusive Travel Insights Report revealed that 7 in 10 consumers are willing to pay more when making a travel choice that is more inclusive to all types of travellers.

Other findings include:

92% of consumers think it’s important for travel providers to meet the accessibility needs of all travellers.

Only 54% of consumers said they have seen options that are accessible to all abilities, and just 52% have seen options that are inclusive of all types of travellers.

78% have made a travel choice based on representation in travel advertising, promotions or ads they felt represented them through messaging or visuals.

Nearly two-thirds of consumers would choose a travel option that supports local cultures and communities, even if it was more expensive.

You can download the full report HERE.