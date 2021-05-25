News

Reopening Plans: Ireland Lagging Behind European Countries

Reopening Plans: Ireland Lagging Behind European Countries

Later this week An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will unveil the latest reopening plan for the Irish economy with a particular focus on the tourism, aviation and hospitality sectors. In advance of that announcement the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) – using data from Eurostat, National Tourism Authorities, the European Commission and Our World in Data – takes a snapshot look at how Ireland compares to selected European peers.

Ireland Lagging Behind

As is evidenced in the chart below, Ireland compares unfavourably in terms of reopening travel, tourism and hospitality economies – which has a “serious knock-on effect on jobs, business survival, and economic growth,” according to ITIC.

Several European countries are already welcoming holiday visitors who have evidence of a negative PCR test without any quarantine requirement.

As of May 21, Ireland’s cumulative vaccination rate is 39 per cent of the adult population – which is less than Iceland (63 per cent), Portugal (47 per cent), Spain (49 per cent), France (45 per cent), Greece (44 per cent), Italy (48 per cent), Germany (50 per cent) and the UK (83 per cent). As a result, all of these countries are further ahead of Ireland in terms of reopenings, loosening of restrictions and the resumption of international travel.

EU Covid Certificate

The current situation varies across the continent in advance of the EU’s digital certificate, which will allow visitors from within Europe, and from further afield, with proof of vaccination, PCR test or previous infection to enter European Union countries without the need for test or quarantine upon arrival.

However, member states will be allowed to set their own requirements for travellers from individual countries based on their own epidemiological criteria.

A common feature of the current situation across Europe – where countries are open to travellers other than for essential reasons – is the continued need to maintain social distancing which limits capacity at venues, the requirement to wear masks, together with reduced trading hours and/or curfew in some destinations.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Supplier of the Week: KelAir Campotel

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Ministers: Foreign Travel to Resume “Later in the Summer”

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

O’Leary: Forced Landing Was a ‘State-Sponsored Hijacking’

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Michael O’Leary tells Government to ‘Get the Finger Out’ on International Travel

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

29% of Irish Adults Have Short Term Travel Plans

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Government ‘Procrastination’ on Reopening Travel Must End – Ialpa

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail for Alaska From 23 July

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Spain to Allow Unrestricted Access to Vaccinated People

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Belarus Accused of ‘Hijacking’ Ryanair Flight Diverted to Arrest Blogger

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn