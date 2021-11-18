Reminder: Visit USA Committee Thanksgiving Trade Night 2021

Reminder: The Visit USA Committee Thanksgiving Trade Night 2021 takes place tonight at 6 pm.

This year we are celebrating the reopening of the USA to Irish visitors but also the 400th anniversary of the very first Thanksgiving.

Over 20 Visit USA members are participating at this event, including tourist boards, airlines and attractions, making it a great opportunity to reconnect.

There will also be fabulous prizes to be won on the night, including two Aer Lingus tickets to the USA.

When: Thursday 18th November, from 6pm.

Where: Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin.