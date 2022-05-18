Reminder: TPG Roadshow – Cork 19 May

Travel Partners Group and their remaining roadshow dates scheduled for 2022.

Cork – Clancys Bar on Thursday, 19 May

– Clancys Bar on Thursday, 19 May Ballinasloe – Shearwater Hotel on Thursday, 8 Sept

– Shearwater Hotel on Thursday, 8 Sept Dundalk – Imperial Hotel on Thursday, 22 Sept

Alan Sparling commented on behalf of Travel Partners Group, “Our last roadshow took place in Waterford during March 2020 and we look forward to re-commencing our events back in The Deise this May. Cork, Galway & Dundalk will follow and we promise to deliver an informative & fun-filled evening, which agents have become accustomed to with TPG”

TPG consists of a number of key travel industry suppliers including: Bookabed, Amadeus, MSC Cruises, Irish Ferries, Blue Insurance and ASM Ireland.

Mr Sparling added “Watch out too, for exciting news we have about new suppliers coming on board”

Invites will follow, but TPG suggests why not mark the date in your diaries.