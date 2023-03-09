Reminder: Join ITTN’s Exclusive Lux Collective Webinar Next Tuesday (14 Mar) And Win A Goodie Bag!

The Lux Collective are a new name in the Irish market, but some of you may have already met Sales Manager, Ruby Wake, at the 2022 ITTN Awards, when the Lux Collective kindly sponsored our wonderful drinks reception! With a focus on growing brand awareness in Ireland in 2023, Ruby will be hitting the road and visiting Irish agents over the coming weeks and months, so don’t miss out on learning more about this luxury brand who have properties in stunning locations such as Mauritius, the Maldives, the UAE, Vietnam, China and Reunion.

Join ITTN’s Carrie Day and The Lux Collective’s Ruby Wake, in a live webinar on Tuesday 14 March at 9.30am, to learn all about the beautiful properties that are part of the Lux Collectives impressive portfolio and the various brands in their collection. We have a Lux Collective goodie bag up for grabs – all you have to do is answer a simple question at the end of the presentation!

Register here: https://bit.ly/3yjZ6F4