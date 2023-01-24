Reminder: ITAA’s Official Travelmarvel Pre Drinks

Travelmarvel River Cruises and Yachts is delighted to sponsor the pre-awards drinks reception at the Irish Travel Industry Awards on 26th January 2023. The pre-drinks will take place in Cafe En Seine on Dawson Street.

Join them from 6.15 pm for some fun and laughter before the big event!

More details to follow.

This is the first time the awards have been held since 2020. The Awards are taking place in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dawson Street.

Travel Marvel offers flexible, four-star river cruising on a fleet of sleek and modern new Contemporary ships to the most popular selling regions of Europe and Croatian Small Yacht cruises, which offer two exciting sailing styles. As part of Travelmarvel’s New Year Sale, your clients could get on board one of the brand new contemporary river ships, The Polaris, Vega or Capella with prices on the river cruising starting from 1,695 or your clients could save up to 1,000 on a small yacht in Croatia