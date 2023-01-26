SEARCH
Reminder – ITAA Event Donating Raffle to the Robbie Smart Fund

The Irish Travel Industry Awards is taking place this evening in the Mansion House Dublin. One of the objectives of the evening is to raise money for a good cause through a raffle.

This year the industry lost a dear colleague, Robbie Smart who worked for many travel companies during his career including Cassidy Travel, Travelport, Camino Ways and most recently Bedsonline. Robbie died suddenly and is survived by his wife and young family.

 Everybody in the industry would like to support Robbie’s family and, with their permission, have decided to donate the money raised from the raffle to the Robbie Smart Fund.

There are 12 fantastic prizes to be raffled off at the awards event.  These have been generously donated by:  Brittany Ferries, Irish Ferries with Kelair Campotel, Best4Travel, TUI, Spanish Tourist Office, Air Canada, Sunway with Hotel Fariones, Aer Lingus, Stena Line, Shannon Airport, Killester Travel and a grand prize from Island Marketing and Turkish Airlines valued at 15k! With Raffle tickets starting at just €10 and with prizes some of the best that the industry has ever seen – don’t forget to bring some cash to buy some tickets.

Winners must be there on the night!

