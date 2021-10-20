Reminder: CLIA Selling Day Returns to Dublin in November

A reminder that the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Selling Cruise Day’ will return to Dublin on 11 November 2021.

It marks the first in-person event CLIA will have held in Ireland since 2019.

The event will take place at Clontarf Castle and is hosted by Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director UK & Ireland.

The day will bring together agents, CLIA cruise lines, associated company partners and industry speakers for a full programme of business sessions, panel discussions, interviews and networking.

Attendance is free of charge for travel agents based in Ireland.

Andy Harmer said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Dublin and are looking forward to a productive and engaging day for the trade. As cruises continue to open up, now is the perfect time to register for our free event and take advantage of the insight and expert opinion that will help support sales in 2022.”