Registration Now Open for ITAA’s Irish Travel Trade Show in Cork and Dublin Later This Month

Registration is now open for Ireland’s largest travel trade shows – The Irish Travel Trade Show – to be held later this month in Cork and Dublin.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITTA) will hold the Official Irish Travel Trade Shows on Wednesday 29th March in the Imperial Hotel Cork with the Dublin show on Thursday 30th March in the Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham.

This will be the seventh official trade show of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA). Registration is FREE and is now open to all licensed travel agents and tour operators, their staff and the media.

According to the ITAA: “The Irish Travel Trade Show promises to be a fantastic two days out with over 120 exhibitors, prize giveaways throughout both shows and with an Exhibitor & Visitor Buffet Dinner & After Show Networking Event both evenings. The Irish Travel Trade Shows allow travel agents and tour operators connect with a multitude of travel brands in person. The chance to speak with organisations that are in the day-to-day life of the travel professional is very beneficial.”

Exhibitors will include airlines, National and Regional Tourist Organisations, Bedbanks, Car Hire and Rail companies, Ocean and River Cruise companies, Technology companies, Theme and Leisure Parks, Ferry companies, International Hotels and Travel Insurance companies. There will be lots of exciting exhibitor competitions running on the day including flights, accommodation and lots of goodies.

Visitors will be in with a chance to win a four night stay in Jordan, a four night stay in the Greek Domes Resorts, oodles of “All Stars” return trips from Shannon Airport to various European destinations, and lots more.

The trade show is open to visitors from 5pm to 7.30pm and all staff from Tour Operators or Travel Agents are then invited to attend the Buffet Dinner and After Show Networking Event, sponsored by Andalucía & Spanish Tourism Boards.

Other sponsors of the event include Cork Airport, Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA commented:“These two shows are highlight events of the Irish Travel Industry calendar and we are very much looking forward to them. We hope members of all levels from counter staff to owner managers understand the importance of the event as it is an opportunity to find new suppliers and maintain business relationships all within one place and one day. There really are no other opportunities like this.”

Antonio Martín-Machuca, Andalucía Tourist Board, headline sponsor of the Irish Travel Trade Show commented: “We are very excited to meet more Irish travel professionals at the shows. We really appreciate the relationship we have with Irish agents and hope to show off even more of the amazing potential of holidays in Andalucia.”

Ruben Lopez, Director Spanish Tourism Office, headline sponsor of the Irish Travel Trade Show commented: “This is a great opportunity for us to meet and speak face to face with Irish agents. Working with the ITAA is always a pleasure and we eagerly await meeting everyone at the shows.”

Sponsors of the two events, the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Turismo Andalucía will host events throughout the shows.

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions and Organiser of the Irish Travel Trade Shows, said: “The shows are the most important trade event in the Irish Travel Trade calendar as they are specifically designed to benefit travel agents including owner managers and counter staff.”

Registration to attend The Official Irish Travel Trade Show is FREE and open to all licensed travel agents and tour operators. To register your attendance and to find out more information visit: www.irishtraveltradeshow.com