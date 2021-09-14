Registration Now Open for Ireland ‘Selling Cruise Day’

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced that the trade can now register for its ‘Selling Cruise Day’, which will return to Dublin on November 11, 2021. It marks the first in-person event CLIA will have held in Ireland since 2019.

Attendance is free-of-charge for travel agents who are based in Ireland.

The conference will take place at Clontarf Castle from 10.00-16.30 and bring together CLIA cruise lines, associated company partners and industry speakers for a full programme of business sessions, panel discussions, interviews and networking.

Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director UK & Ireland, will host.

“After a successful summer cruise season in the UK, and with international sailings now opening up in countries across the world, this is the ideal time for travel agents in Ireland to sign up for our free event,” he said.

“We can’t wait to return to Dublin and are looking forward to helping offer the insight and advice that will support 2022 trade sales.”

To register, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clia-selling-cruise-day-ireland-tickets-162671018395