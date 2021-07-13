Registration Now Open for in-Person Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2021 in October

Brand USA has announced that Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2021 will take place in-person from Monday, 25 October to Thursday, 28 October at the County Hall in London.

Registration is now open to Exhibitors and Buyers, with Buyer registration closing on 30 July, 2021 and Exhibitor registration closing on 13 August, 2021.

“Brand USA Travel Week Europe debuted to great success in 2019, and was followed up with an innovative, virtual edition in 2020 attended by more than 750 delegates. The groundbreaking initiative and annual event has improved the way the U.S. travel community engages with the European market,” said Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer at Brand USA.

“As we begin to re-enter key markets, Brand USA Travel Week Europe will play an integral role in strengthening industry relationships and facilitating business opportunities. We are dedicated to providing both Exhibitors and Buyers with an even greater experience in 2021 as we build the future of U.S. tourism together.”

The 2021 event will offer U.S. Exhibitors and European Buyers one-to-one “matchmade” appointments, a compelling Enrichment Series filled with key insights from marketers, strategists, and industry leaders, and a series of networking sessions and evening events for attendees to reconnect with friends and renew business relationships.

“Europe will be crucial to the recovery of long-haul travel to the United States, and it is important we demonstrate our commitment to driving inbound visitation and market share from this region,” said Brand USA President and CEO Chris Thompson. “

We are excited to return to London in October to host Brand USA Travel Week Europe and continue to lay the foundation for the highly-anticipated return of European travellers to the United States.

Our role is to position the USA as a premier international travel destination, providing inspiration leading to activation, and travel and tourism’s contributions to the recovery of the U.S. economy. This event is a critical step in that process.”

Hosted European Buyers will be recruited from countries across Europe, including and not limited to Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Scandinavia (Denmark, Norway, and Sweden), Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Additional information about Brand USA Travel Week Europe, including a link for Exhibitors to register is available at BrandUSATravelWeek.com.