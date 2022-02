Norweigan Cruise Line is hosting its first-ever Dublin roadshow on 22 March.

Join the NCL team to hear more about updates, key destinations and cruising tips for 2022. Food, drink and lots of entertainment will be served.

For registration, visit NCL Trade Evening. Please note spaces are limited.

When: Tuesday 22 March, from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Gibson Hotel, Point Square, North Dock, Dublin.