Register Now for AVIAREPS UK & Ireland’s Virtual Travel Fair

Travel PR specialists AVIAREPS UK & Ireland has announced details of its virtual travel fair, which will be held over two days between 7-8 July.

Attendees will get the opportunity to meet exhibitors from tourist boards to airlines who have come from all corners of the globe. There will also be the chance to win some great prizes, including flights and Amazon vouchers.

Exhibitors include the Uganda Tourism Board, Slovenia Tourist Board, Brussels Tourism, Croatia Tourism, Curacao Tourist Board, Slovenia Historic Towns, Slovenia Outdoor, Visit Valencia, Air Baltic, China Airlines, Vistara SIA and Sky Express

Event Details

DATE: 7-8th July
TIME: 10am – 8pm

AGENDA:
10.05 – 10.15 Exhibitors & Buyers Sign-In
10.15 – 10.30 Gold Sponsor Presentation
10.30 – 13.00 Virtual Exhibition (one-to-one meetings)
13.00 – 14.00 Lunch
14.00 – 20.00 Virtual Exhibition (one-to-one meetings)
20.00 End of Virtual Exhibition

You can register here.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

