Register Now for AVIAREPS UK & Ireland’s Virtual Travel Fair

Travel PR specialists AVIAREPS UK & Ireland has announced details of its virtual travel fair, which will be held over two days between 7-8 July.

Attendees will get the opportunity to meet exhibitors from tourist boards to airlines who have come from all corners of the globe. There will also be the chance to win some great prizes, including flights and Amazon vouchers.

Exhibitors include the Uganda Tourism Board, Slovenia Tourist Board, Brussels Tourism, Croatia Tourism, Curacao Tourist Board, Slovenia Historic Towns, Slovenia Outdoor, Visit Valencia, Air Baltic, China Airlines, Vistara SIA and Sky Express

Event Details

DATE: 7-8th July

TIME: 10am – 8pm

AGENDA:

10.05 – 10.15 Exhibitors & Buyers Sign-In

10.15 – 10.30 Gold Sponsor Presentation

10.30 – 13.00 Virtual Exhibition (one-to-one meetings)

13.00 – 14.00 Lunch

14.00 – 20.00 Virtual Exhibition (one-to-one meetings)

20.00 End of Virtual Exhibition

You can register here.