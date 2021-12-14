Register for AWTE Meets: Sarah Slattery, The Travel Expert

Register now for the final episode of AWTE Meets for 2021, joined by Sarah Slattery, The Travel Expert.

Sarah was a travel agent for 24 years before starting her own business, The Travel Expert, seven years ago.

The Travel Expert is now one of Ireland’s leading independent travel websites with over 1.25 million page views per year. Sarah works with travel agencies, airlines and hotels to promote their products, service and travel deals.

Sarah has over 70k followers on social media and also contributes regularly to national media outlets.

