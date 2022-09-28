SEARCH
Regional Airports in Line for €36m Funding Boost from Budget 2023

By Geoff Percival
The Government has pledged almost €36m in extra funding for Ireland’s regional airports – and the public service obligation (PSO) air service between Donegal and Dublin – as part of its Budget 2023 package.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said: “The Regional Airports funding of almost €36 million demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting connectivity to the regions and enhancing balanced regional development as we continue to adapt to the world after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Regional Airports Programme will support Shannon, Ireland West, Donegal, and Kerry airports and the PSO service between Donegal and Dublin. Included, and in recognition of the important role of Cork Airport to the economy of the south region and nationally, capital funding of €6m will be provided to Cork Airport in 2023.”  

