Record-Breaking Night for Travel Solutions

Travel Solutions, Northern Ireland’s leading tour operator, celebrated a record-breaking night at the recent 30th Anniversary Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards.

Voted by the local travel and tourism industry, Travel Solutions won six awards at the prestigious event, including Best Ski Operator for the fourth consecutive year.

Speaking after the awards, Travel Solutions Managing Director, Peter McMinn said “As Northern Ireland’s largest winter ski operator, we are extremely pleased to have been voted Best Ski Operator by our peers. It endorses the commitment of our team who work hard to ensure we offer our customers great value without compromising on quality or flexibility”.

Other categories in which Travel Solutions scored top spots were:

Best Ski Operator 2022

Best Escorted Tours Operator 2022

Best Specialist Tour Operator 2022

Best Sales Support Team to NI Travel Trade

NI Travel & Tourism Industry’s Roll of Honour – Peter McMinn

Travel Solutions operate departures from Belfast and Dublin with short and longer stay ski holidays from mid-December to late March.

Book today through your local travel agent or book online at www.travel-solutions.co.uk



