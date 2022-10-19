SEARCH
HomeNewsRecord-Breaking Night for Travel Solutions
News

Record-Breaking Night for Travel Solutions

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
4

Travel Solutions, Northern Ireland’s leading tour operator, celebrated a record-breaking night at the recent 30th Anniversary  Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards.

Voted by the local travel and tourism industry, Travel Solutions won six awards at the prestigious event, including Best Ski Operator for the fourth consecutive year.

Speaking after the awards, Travel Solutions Managing Director, Peter McMinn said “As Northern Ireland’s largest winter ski operator, we are extremely pleased to have been voted Best Ski Operator by our peers. It endorses the commitment of our team who work hard to ensure we offer our customers great value without compromising on quality or flexibility”.

Other categories in which Travel Solutions scored top spots were:

  • Best Ski Operator 2022
  • Best Escorted Tours Operator 2022
  • Best Specialist Tour Operator 2022
  • Best Sales Support Team to NI Travel Trade
  • NI Travel & Tourism Industry’s Roll of Honour – Peter McMinn

Travel Solutions operate departures from Belfast and Dublin with short and longer stay ski holidays from mid-December to late March.

Book today through your local travel agent or book online at www.travel-solutions.co.uk


Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleThe Holiday World Shows Return

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie