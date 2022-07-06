Rebound Bigger & Better in Florida

Continuing our USA focus this week, watch ITTN’s Fionn Davenport interview Dana Young, CEO of Visit Florida at IPW 2022.

In relation to encouraging visitors to explore all that Florida has to offer, Dana Young shared with Fionn, “We like to educate them to get off the beaten path and explore parts of the state they haven’t seen before”.

“As people might come to Orlando to explore the theme parks and do the things Orlando is famous for… we’ve been really working to make sure travel agents know about things that are within an hour or two, a short drive from here, that are completely different from something that Irish tourists might have done the last time”

A Little Inspiration for Truly Special Experiences in Florida

Kennedy Space Centre

Tampa Bay & Clearwater Beaches

Swimming with Manatee in Crystal River

Watch to find out what your client could experience in the sunshine state and check out VisitFlorida.com for more details on the experiences!

A Bigger Rebound than Expected

In addition, Dana Young provides details on the rebound in Florida and how they are already exceeding 2019 figures.