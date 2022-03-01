RealFlorida teams up with Do Something Different

Real Florida Adventures has become the exclusive tour provider for DoSomethingDifferent.

The new agreement will see Real Florida Adventures supply DoSomethingDifferent with its full portfolio of sightseeing tours, including the Kennedy Space Center, Clearwater Beach and Real Florida Manatee Adventure.

RealFlorida founder, James Brown, says “We are absolutely delighted to be chosen as the exclusive tour provider for the team at DoSomethingDifferent. Looking back to when we first set up the company we could only hope for a quick return to travel to the USA and for our company to become one of the main suppliers of tours and excursions in the Orlando area.”

“Trends are showing that the Brits and the Irish are booking longer stays in the Sunshine State and will be looking for the real Florida experience beyond the major theme parks which we are more than ready to show them.”

RealFlorida was established in November 2020. The company anticipated pent up demand from British and Irish visitors, once travel to the USA re-opened.