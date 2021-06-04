News

Ready, Steady, Gozo: Malta Tourism Authority Launches New Webinar and Training Course

Ready, Steady, Gozo: Malta Tourism Authority Launches New Webinar and Training Course

The Malta Tourism Authority has announced that it is launching a new Gozo-themed webinar and training course in June for Gozo month.

The webinar and training course aims to provide travel agents with all the latest knowledge and tools to sell Gozo with confidence in 2021.

On Friday, 18 June, the Gozo Tourism Association will join Trade Trainer Peter Green for a Gozo webinar to discuss all that Malta’s sister island has to offer visitors in 2021.

Participants will be in with a chance to win a Gozo Gastronomy Hamper.

The Gozo training course will feature seven lessons and covers a variety of topics including ‘History and Culture’, ‘Where to Stay’, ‘Exploring the Capital’, ‘Keeping Active’, ‘Seasonal Gastronomy’ and ‘Rest and Rejuvenation’.

Take the course by Wednesday, 30 June, and you’ll also to be entered into a draw to win 1 of 10 gastronomy goody bags.

Peter Green, Trade Trainer, UK & Ireland said ”We are really looking forward to highlighting exactly why Gozo needs to be explored in 2021. This training course and webinar will provide all the latest updates and aims to support agents by adding to their knowledge of Gozo to help them secure those all-important bookings for the rest of the year.”

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

UK Travel Industry Reacts Angrily to Removal of Portugal from Green List

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

White House Announces Plan to Distribute 80 Million COVID-19 Doses Globally by End of June

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

MSC Adds Barcelona to MSC Grandiosa Itinerary

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

ITAA Elections: Meet The Candidates – Paul Hackett

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

ITTN Launches New Jobs Section for Trade

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Details of European Itineraries for New Azamara Onward Revealed

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Café Blue Offers Chance to Spin the Wheel and Win Two Flights to Lanzarote

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Spain to Adopt EU Digital Covid Certificate from 1 July

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

MSC Cleared to Build New Terminal in Barcelona

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn