Ready, Steady, Gozo: Malta Tourism Authority Launches New Webinar and Training Course

The Malta Tourism Authority has announced that it is launching a new Gozo-themed webinar and training course in June for Gozo month.

The webinar and training course aims to provide travel agents with all the latest knowledge and tools to sell Gozo with confidence in 2021.

On Friday, 18 June, the Gozo Tourism Association will join Trade Trainer Peter Green for a Gozo webinar to discuss all that Malta’s sister island has to offer visitors in 2021.

Participants will be in with a chance to win a Gozo Gastronomy Hamper.

The Gozo training course will feature seven lessons and covers a variety of topics including ‘History and Culture’, ‘Where to Stay’, ‘Exploring the Capital’, ‘Keeping Active’, ‘Seasonal Gastronomy’ and ‘Rest and Rejuvenation’.

Take the course by Wednesday, 30 June, and you’ll also to be entered into a draw to win 1 of 10 gastronomy goody bags.

Peter Green, Trade Trainer, UK & Ireland said ”We are really looking forward to highlighting exactly why Gozo needs to be explored in 2021. This training course and webinar will provide all the latest updates and aims to support agents by adding to their knowledge of Gozo to help them secure those all-important bookings for the rest of the year.”