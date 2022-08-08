Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Reopens to Visitors

On August 4, a group of more than 230 tourists were the first to arrive on Rapa Nui after 868 days of border closures, marking the official return of visitors to the island.

This arrival was possible thanks to an agreement between the Government and the island’s communities and authorities to ensure a safe reopening, considering aspects such as health, administration, connectivity and supply, among others.

“We are very happy that the island is starting this new stage of reopening. Most tourist services are ready to welcome visitors, maintaining appropriate hygiene protocols and with the hope of reactivating their businesses. We would also like to reiterate our invitation to all of them to apply to the Chile Apoya programmes, especially Sercotec’s Recupera Turismo (Tourism Recovery), which has extended the application deadline,” said undersecretary of tourism, Verónica Kunze.

Undersecretary of Tourism, Verónica Kunze

Among the main measures adopted, the local Health SEREMI team was strengthened to increase testing, traceability and isolation capacity, increasing by 500% the staff allocated to these tasks.

Hanga Roa Hospital staff was expanded by 40% and a new oxygen plant was installed that will allow adequate medical care in terms of Covid-19.

“Expectations are high, people are happy and pleased to finally have their bridge open, not only to welcome guests, which is necessary for the economy, but also to have that sense of freedom to be able to leave and return from the island”, said Pedro Edmunds, Mayor of Rapa Nui.

Pedro Edmunds, Mayor of Rapa Nui

From now on, tourists who want to visit the island must present a negative PCR, taken no later than 24 hours before boarding, and for children under 6 years of age, an antigen test from a health centre will suffice.

In addition, they must have their Mobility Pass (complete vaccination schedule for Chileans and vaccination standardisation for foreigners) and for those arriving directly from abroad, they must take an antigen test upon arrival to Rapa Nui.

Easter Island

Visitors to Rapa Nui must also comply with administrative requirements, in force since 2018.

First, they must complete the Single Entry Form to Easter Island (https://www.chileatiende.gob.cl/fichas/77683-formulario-unico-de-ingreso-a-isla-de-pascua-fui), have a valid passport, have a return ticket, stay no more than 30 days on the island and have a reservation in a tourist accommodation registered with Sernatur (https://serviciosturisticos.sernatur.cl/ ) or a letter of invitation written by a resident or person belonging to the Rapa Nui community, which must be processed at the Provincial Presidential Delegation.