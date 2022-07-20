Random Covid Testing Begins at Canadian Airports

Random, mandatory covid testing for international travellers began at four Canadian airports yesterday.

The government maintains that random testing for air travellers is needed to detect new covid-19 variants.

“As demand for travel increases across the world, today’s announcement marks an important step in our progress to streamline testing processes outside our airports while preventing the further spread of COVID-19,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra in a press release.

Selected travellers passing through customs in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal may receive email notifications for testing. Those who test positive will have to isolate for 10 days.

Passengers who test negative but are experiencing any covid symptoms will need to isolate for the same period of 10 days.

Earlier this week, airline industry group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) requested Canada to “urgently” drop its remaining Covid travel restrictions, saying they are “out of step” with the rest of the world and are accentuating the current delays and disruption across Canadian airports.