Raheem Sterling Announced as Jamaica Tourist Board’s Tourism Ambassador in Europe

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Honourable Edmund Bartlett has announced footballer Raheem Sterling as the destination’s Tourism Ambassador in Europe. This new partnership is one of many exciting developments to mark the country’s 60th anniversary of independence.

One of the most recognisable footballers in the world and a beloved figured in the UK, Sterling was born and raised in the Maverley district of Kingston, Jamaica. The island and its unique culture have always played an important role in Sterling’s life so he is the perfect person to represent the destination during its diamond year of celebrations. As an ambassador, he will be the face of Jamaica in Europe and represent the destination at various engagements.

Speaking about his new role, Raheem Sterling, MBE said, “I’m so honoured to be Jamaica Tourist Board’s Tourism Ambassador in Europe during such an important and exciting year for the country. I’m proud to have been born in Jamaica and I can’t wait to spread the word about what a wonderful place it is.”

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett said: “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Raheem Sterling. He is an exceptionally gifted young man who represents the very best of Jamaica”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, added, “Having Raheem as our Tourism Ambassador in Europe will help us showcase our country and really get our 60th-anniversary celebrations started in style. We recognize his global reach and know that he will do very well as our ambassador.”