Raffles Hotels and Resorts Announces New Properties

Raffles has unveiled their expansion plans for 2021 and beyond, including new properties in United Stated, United Kingdom and Russia. The new additions will more than double the brand’s portfolio.

So, what can we expect? First up, Raffles will be opening its second hotel in Dubai (The Palm, pictured above), along with new properties in Bahrain, Udaipur and Macau. Next year and beyond, the brand will debut flagship locations in London (2022), Boston (2022), Doha (2022), Jeddah (2022) and Moscow (2023), among others.

The new properties in London and Boston will mark a new departure for the brand, these being the first Raffles hotels in the UK and the US.

The properties likely to be key for the Irish market include Raffles the Palm, Dubai, the first Raffles resort on the Palm Jumeirah. Located across 100,000 square metres of landscape on the West Crescent, this hotel will feature 389 rooms, suites, and villas, each with a balcony and sea-view terrace, and offer eight bar and restaurant concepts.

Another one to watch is the London property, Raffles London at The OWO. Set in a beautiful and historic building in the city (which served as Winston Churchill’s base during the Second World War and was the birthplace of Ian Fleming’s James Bond), it is set to be completed in 2022.