Radisson to Add Seven New Hotels in Italy

The Radisson hotel group will double its premium footprint in Italy with the addition of seven new hotels Milan, Venice, Florence, Sicily and Piedmont.

Set to open in 2021, the new properties include two premium lifestyle Radisson Collection hotels in Milan and Venice.

The new openings will also see the debut of Radisson Hotel Group’s latest brand, Radisson Individuals, with two properties in Piedmont and Sicily.

Two new Radisson hotels will open in Ferrara and Nola, as well as Radisson Blu’s latest hotel in Florence.

Radisson Collection hotels in Venice and Milan will open this summer, in time for the reopening of international travel as announced recently by the Italian government.

The opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice and Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan will bring the total number of Radisson Collection properties in Italy to six.

Chema Basterrechea, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Radisson Hotel Group said: “Radisson Hotel Group has a strong reputation in Italy as one of the world’s leading international hotel groups known for our smart, flexible, and dynamic way of working.

“I am very proud to continue building our reputation in this key market. We have grown exponentially from three to close to 20 hotels in just a few years. We are extremely grateful to our local partners and see these openings as a positive signal for the recovery of the hotel industry in Italy.”

December will see the opening of the Radisson Blu in Florence overlooking San Miniato Al Monte, a short drive from the city centre. The 329-room hotel will also have one of the largest convention centres in the city and sporting facilities including a 25-meter outdoor pool, two tennis courts and a fully equipped gym.

Following a full refurbishment, Radisson Hotel Ferrara will feature 80 rooms and five two-bedroom apartments, a lobby bar, restaurant, three meeting rooms and a state-of-the-art gym.

Radisson Hotel Naples Nola will be Radisson Hotel Group’s first new-build Radisson hotel to open in Italy following the opening of the Radisson Residences in Cortina d’Ampezzo in February 2021, and will include 75 double rooms, 70 standard rooms, and five suites in addition to a high-design restaurant adjacent to the hotel, three meeting rooms, and a fitness area.