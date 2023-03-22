Radisson Hotels to Expand Kids-Focused ‘Rad Family’ Programme Across Portfolio

Radisson Hotel Group is to further expand its bespoke ‘Rad Family’ kids-friendly programme after seeing a surge in young family bookings last year.

The hotel group introduced the programme – which includes kids-focused breakfasts and meals, welcome gifts for kids upon arrival, drink vouchers, activity passports, welcome packs and free stays if under-12 and sharing rooms with parents – in 2019, and is now expanding due to demand.

The programme is already active in Radisson hotels in Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia, Spain, France, Germany and other parts of central Europe. However, Radisson said it will expand it across more than 100 more of its hotels.

Cristina Serra, senior vice-president of global brand, experience and customer strategy at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Since the launch of ‘Rad Family’ in 2019, this year internal data performance has shown an exponential rise of 70% in kids and families staying in our properties in EMEA. Families are choosing our kid-friendly properties as they know our ‘Rad Family’ offering will ensure they all have a wonderful time on their vacation.

“If the kids are happy, excited, and engaged, the whole family will have a wonderful experience, and this is why more and more properties in our portfolio are incorporating the ‘Rad Family’ programme as part of their offering.”