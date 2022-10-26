Radisson Hotel Group Opens its First Resort in Dubai

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of the Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, the Group’s first beach resort located in the trendy, new hot-spot West Beach in the popular metropolitan destination of Dubai.

Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah is located along the contemporary beachfront promenade at The Palm’s West Beach on the shores of Palm Jumeirah, providing leisure travellers with easy access to the city’s lifestyle and entertainment destinations, including Nakheel Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Emirates Golf Club.

Featuring 315 king and 74 twin rooms, the property has been designed with floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies granting guests magnificent ocean views over the Arabian Gulf, the spectacular Dubai Marina skyline and harbour, as well as the iconic Ain Dubai, the world’s biggest and tallest Ferris wheel, located on Bluewaters Island.

Tim Cordon, COO, Radisson Hotel Group said “The UAE remains a key market for Radisson Hotel Group, and the addition of Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah is a testament to our dedication to expanding our diverse brand offering. The opening of Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah in Dubai is part of our Radisson Resort expansion plan for the UAE, where locals are increasingly looking for staycation resorts and international travellers are searching for resorts to soak up the sunshine and vibrant local atmosphere.”