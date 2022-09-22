Radisson Hotel Group Commits to Net-Zero 2050 Target

The Radisson Hotel Group has copper-fastened its commitment to becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2050.

The leading hotelier has had its targets officially validated by the United Nations-affiliated Science Based Targets group.

Radisson said it will reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 46% by 2030 and its Scope 3 emissions from fuel and energy by 28% over the same period.

Radisson said it has already made energy efficiency gains of 30% over the past 10 years. Last year, it reduced its carbon emissions by 22% per square metre compared to 2019. It also reduced its water usage by 23% per square metre versus 2019 levels.

The group is adhering to sustainable building certifications and has produced its own guidelines for sustainable construction of new hotels – focusing on the use of sustainable materials and the efficient use of resources.

Meanwhile, Kempinski Hotels has published its first ever ESG – environmental, social and governance – report, which says the travel industry must speed up its contribution to sustainability and making the planet healthier.