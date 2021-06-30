Quinta do Lago Launches New Training Packages for Pro Athletes

Quinta do Lago, in the heart of the Algarve, is launching new ‘Pro-Athlete Training Break’ packages this summer at its new multi-sports hub, The Campus. These tailormade packages have been specifically designed for sports athletes who are in between competition seasons and looking for a relaxing break with their partner or family, which enables them to continue training and unwind.

Pro-Athlete Training Break Package

The ‘Pro-Athlete Training Break Package’ has been curated to incorporate The Campus’ elite facilities, along with the resort’s high end family friendly offering – creating the perfect break that suits everyone’s needs.

As a unique state of the art innovation and performance environment created for elite athlete, The Campus’ facilities have been valued by the elite and include a Desso Hybrid Grassmaster pitch, a pitch-side feeding station and ice machine and high-tech analysis capabilities. On top of this, the multisport hub also includes a high-performance gym centre, dedicated studios for cycling and group exercise and a 25 metre outdoor heated pool. It is the ultimate destination for any athlete looking to keep up the hard work in a relaxing and exclusive environment.

This new package offers athletes full use of the desso grassmaster hybrid pitch with a one hour private slot in the morning and afternoon paired, with access to training equipment. Athletes can also use the gym at their leisure with adjoining treatment and analytical room. Those looking to unwind after a tough season also have access to the recovery suite, which includes a sauna, steam room and one hot and one cold plunge pool.