Queen Elizabeth II’s Death to Create Travel Disruption and Large Demand for London Hotels

Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week could result in a large demand for hotel rooms in London as visitors flock to the capital to pay respects to the monarch.

“The eyes of the world are going to be on London for the next 10 days,” said Thomas Emanuel, senior director of STR, which provides data analytics for the hospitality industry.“There will be an influx of media, an influx of dignitaries, and an influx of people that just want to be there.”

Mr Emanuel expects to see strong demand for London accommodation during the UK‘s 10-day period of national mourning.

A strategy which has been many years in the making named ‘‘Operation London Bridge” details a complex plan of the mourning period events, which include the monarch’s lying-in-state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall and a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

This is the first state funeral since 1965 when one was held for Winston Churchill.

With such huge numbers expected, the UK Government’s Cabinet Office issued guidance to visitors to London Friday. “We recognise that many people will travel to Buckingham Palace and other Royal Residences as a mark of their respect,” it said. “We expect large crowds, which can pose risks to public safety.”

London hotel prices are expected to soar on the days throughout the funeral.

In addition to this, Tube and rail stations are expected to be crowded and some will operate on different schedules or close completely on the busy days of the period.

Galleries and museums in the UK are not obliged to close during the mourning period, but Westminster Abbey will be closed to tourists until 21 September.