Qatar Wins Speedy Trial in Airbus Case

A London court has granted Qatar Airways a quick trial against Airbus in a row over jetliner safety.

The two companies have been in a legal debate for several months regarding the airworthiness of the new Qatar Aiways A350 aircraft after damage was caused to it’s protective outer layer.

‘“Qatar Airways is pleased with the judgement given by the High Court today. We entered into this process to secure an expedited trial and early disclosure from Airbus that will give us an insight into the true nature of surface degradation affecting the A350s,” the airline said in a statement.

The trial is due to continue in June of next year.