Qatar removes UK from travel red list

Qatar has dropped its entry requirements for UK passengers after it was removed from its red travel list.

As of Monday (28 February), fully vaccinated UK Visitors will no longer have to quarantine on arrival into Qatar.

All visitors will still be required to submit a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure. They must also register via the pre-travel system and upload all relevant official documents such as vaccination certificates, or evidence of previous Covid-19 infection.

The UK has been on the list, which deems countries a high risk for travel, since November 2021.

Qatar Tourism said: “Visitors must register via the pre-travel registration system and upload all relevant official documents, where applicable, such as vaccination certificates, evidence of previous Covid-19 infection, serology antibody test results (for conditional vaccines), and PCR lab result, at least three days before arrival.

Nine countries remain on the red list.