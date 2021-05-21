News

Qatar Boss Named as Oneworld Chairman

Qatar Boss Named as Oneworld Chairman
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Virtual Holiday in the Bayou

Fionn DavenportMay 21, 2021
Read More

Video: Steve Williams’s Exclusive Message from MSC Virtuosa

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

CLIA Launches ‘Celebration of Cruise Week’ for Agents to Mark Cruising Restart

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

Bookings Boost for Hotels & Guesthouses

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

Spain Wants Tourists ‘Within Weeks’

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Regional Adds New Glasgow Flight from Belfast

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

Arrivals into Dublin Airport up 28% in Three Weeks

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

Sixt Cautious Despite Improved Performance

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

ThemeParkBeds.com Launches Disney’s 2022 Early Booking Offer and Booking Incentive for Agents

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn