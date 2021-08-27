Qatar Airways to Roll Out Advance Purchase World Cup 2022 Packages for Privilege Club Members

Qatar Airways has teamed up with Discover Qatar to launch a series of World Cup 2022 travel packages exclusively for Privilege Club members.

There are seven different packages on offer, with varying levels of accommodations and match ticket attached to each along with round-trip international flights.

Fans will be allowed to combine more than one package and can attend seven matches.

Privilege Club members will be given priority access to the packages 14 days before they go on general sale.

You can sign up to Privilege Club here.