Qatar Airways Resumes Flights to Phuket as Thailand Reopens

Qatar Airways will resume its service of four flights weekly to Phuket, Thailand from 1 July. This brings its total number of flights to Thailand from its hub of Hamad International Airport in Doha to 16, including 12 weekly flights to Bangkok.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Mr Akbar Al Baker said: “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism.

“We know many of our customers are eager to get back flying and return to some of their favourite holiday destinations, such as Phuket. Famed for its many exotic beaches, family friendly atmosphere, turquoise waters and delicious local cuisine, Phuket is an ideal destination for a summer getaway. We look forward to working with our partners in Thailand to support the recovery of their tourism sector.”

Phuket schedule starting 1 July

  • Doha (DOH) to Phuket (HKT) QR 840 departs 02:55 arrives 13:30 (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
  • Phuket (HKT) to Doha (DOH) QR 841 departs 02:30 arrives 05:30 (Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday)
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

