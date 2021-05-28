Qatar Airways Restores US Routes to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Qatar Airways will begin restoring its full pre-pandemic service schedule to the United States from 1 June, when it resumes its four-weekly flights to Atlanta. It will increase its U.S. gateways to 12, two more than it operated before COVID-19.

The airline will also be increasing frequencies to Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle, for a total of 85 weekly flights across the United States.

These increased services will provide enhanced connectivity to several of the airline’s global leisure destinations including Cape Town, Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar, along with other key traffic flows in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Qatar Airways has remained committed to its passengers and trade partners in the United States, maintaining continuous services while rebuilding its U.S. network and launching two new destinations – San Francisco and Seattle. We have also strengthened our presence in the U.S. through strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue that have enabled us to connect to more points in the United States than any other airline, providing U.S. travellers the most convenient way to travel internationally this summer.

“As more of our passengers return to the skies, they can take comfort knowing that they are travelling with the only airline in the world that has, together with our state-of-the-art global hub Hamad International Airport, achieved four 5-Star Skytrax ratings – including the prestigious 5-Star Airline Rating, 5-Star Airport Rating, 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. We are proud to have lead the industry during this difficult period, setting the benchmark for innovation, safety and customer service, and look forward to welcoming our customers back on board as they plan their summer travels.”

Americas Network Enhancements