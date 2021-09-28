Qatar Airways Report $4 Billion Loss Amid Pandemic Crisis

Qatar Airways has said it suffered more than $4 billion US dollars loss in revenues over the last year due to the pandemic.

The airline’s loss is largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets and highlights the toll of the pandemic on the aviation industry.

However, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion US dollars before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year.

In its Annual Report for 2020/21, it outlines a challenging year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing extensive loss of traffic and revenues.

The long-haul carrier praised its resilience in the face of the virus, noting that its operating loss of $288 million US dollars stood at 7% less than the year before.

The airline also acknowledged receiving $3 billion US dollars from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions.

The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on long-haul routes, Emirates and Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.