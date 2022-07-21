Qatar Airways Ramps Up World Cup Travel Packages

Qatar Airways has launched additional all-inclusive fan packages for this year’s FIFA World Cup, ramping up its marketing around the event.

This year’s World Cup takes place in Qatar – from November 21 to December 18 – and will be the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world. It will also be the last World Cup to feature 32 teams before being expanded to 48 teams in four years time.

Qatar Airways originally launched its fan packages last September, but global demand has surged with just months to go before the tournament kicks off.

The packages include flights, accommodation and match tickets.

Qatar Airways is upping its marketing campaign around this year’s World Cup.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to be the official airline of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and bring the world’s most prestigious sporting event to the Middle East for the first time. We anticipate unprecedented demand throughout the tournament, and as part of our agreement with FIFA, fans from around the globe can rely on us to enjoy this once in-a-lifetime journey from start to finish. The fan travel packages will guarantee passengers a remarkable bucket-list trip and seamless travel experience.”