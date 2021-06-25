Qatar Airways Next Generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Takes Off with New Business Class Suite

Qatar Airways’ debuted its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and revamped business class suite on its Doha to Milan service today, 25 June. The new-look aircraft will be flown on a number of key European and Asian routes.

The ultramodern aircraft is scheduled for services from Doha to Athens, Barcelona, Dammam, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid and Milan and has a total passenger capacity of 311 seats – 30 Business Class Suites and 281 seats in Economy Class.

New Business Class Suite

The new business class suite has a 1-2-1 herringbone patter, with each suite having direct aisle access with a sliding door to ensure privacy and comfort.

Passengers seated in adjoining centre suites can slide the privacy panels away at the touch of a button to create their own enclosed private space. Each suite converts into a 79” fully-flat bed.

Cuisine options feature a range of international choices, including healthy vegan meal options.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, said: “The new Business Class Suite sets yet another industry standard with a uniquely private experience for premium passengers travelling with us, which is becoming increasingly valuable during this pandemic, while showcasing Qatar Airways’ 5-star standards of excellence and Qatari hospitality that are quintessential on all of our flights.

“Our passengers deserve the best and I am confident that they will appreciate the larger Dreamliner variant for its unmatched comfort in the sky. Passengers can rest assured that its responsible impact on the environment fully aligns with our ambition to achieve the highest levels of sustainability.”

Economy Class Improvements

In Economy Class, the Recaro-produced seats are equipped with a 13-inch Panasonic IFE touch screen in addition to a personal electronic device holder for both mobile and iPad devices. The seat features a rotatable armrest that can be completely stowed away to the backrest, providing a more comfortable and spacious experience. Passengers will enjoy be able to enjoy the improved ‘Quisine’ dining experience.