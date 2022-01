Qatar Airways is marking its 25th anniversary with a global sales campaign.

Economy Class fares to Doha, Bangkok and Kochi start from €449.

As well as economy and premium cabin discounts, savings are available for seat selection, extra baggage allowance, hotel bookings and car rental.

The Global Sale 25th Anniversary Campaign is valid on all Qatar Airways flights for travel until October 31.

Fares can be booked online here or via preferred travel agents.