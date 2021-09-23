News

Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan

Qatar Airways will launch a new weekly service to Almaty, Kazakhstan starting in November 2021.

This service will enable passengers flying to and from Almaty to enjoy connectivity to over 140 destinations.

The new service will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft and feature 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

Flight Schedule to Almaty from 19 November 2021:

Monday and Friday (local time)

Doha (DOH) to Almaty (ALA) QR 391

Departs: 01:15. Arrives: 08:35

Almaty (ALA) to Doha (DOH) QR 392

Departs: 21:40. Arrives: 23:55.

 

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

